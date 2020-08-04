20-year-old dies after vehicle strikes tree on Route 460 in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man from Petersburg is dead after he lost control of his vehicle on Route 460 in Isle of Wight and stuck a tree Monday afternoon.
The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of Route 460, east of Yellow Hammer Road.
Virginia State Police say 20-year-old Lavonta Jamal Johnson was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control, hydroplaned, and ran off the road before striking a tree.
According to reports, Johnson died at the scene.
State Police say he was not wearing his seat belt and it is yet unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.
A juvenile passenger inside the vehile suffered non life-threatening injuries and was sent to Norfolk Sentara Hospital.
