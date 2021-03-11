2 vehicles pulled from river in Isle of Wight could have been there up to 15 years, State Police say

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are asking for information on two abandoned vehicles recovered from the Blackwater River in Isle of Wight County on Wednesday.

Troopers believe the 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck and the 1994 Plymouth Acclaim could have been in the river for up to 15 years, based on purged Department of Motor Vehicle files. No other physical evidence was recovered at the scene, police say.

Police pulled this 1994 Plymouth Acclaim on the Blackwater River on March 10, 2021. The car and a Ford F-150 may have been submerged for up to 15 years. (Virginia State Police photo)

Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents are assisting troopers to find out who owned the vehicles, and are requesting help from the public.

Police didn’t have additional details in the case in a press release, but said the search and recovery team was in the area weeks before doing a side scan of the river for another investigation when they found the vehicles.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call (757)424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.