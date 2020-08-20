Unclaimed Powerball ticket bought in Smithfield wins $2 million

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of a winning $2 million Powerball ticket is still unknown as of Thursday afternoon and the clock is ticking to claim the prize.

The Virginia Lottery says that a ticket was bought for the Wednesday night drawing at the Rushmere Station Food Mart located at 4761 Old Stage Highway in Smithfield. The ticket owner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The winning numbers for the August 19 drawing were 13-23-47-55-58, and the Powerball number was 23. The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

While normally that would win Powerball’s second prize of $1 million, the person who bought this ticket spent an extra $1 on Power Play — which doubled the prize to $2 million.

The Virginia Lottery recommends that the winner signs the back of the ticket to establish ownership before doing anything else. From there, the person should contact the Virginia Lottery when they are ready to claim the prize.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

