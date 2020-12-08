Homicide investigation in Isle of Wight after 19-year-old found slumped over steering wheel

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office says they are now investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Elmwood Drive in the Carrsville area around 11 a.m. on Sunday to conduct a welfare check on a man seen slumped over the steering wheel of a car.

When they got to the scene, it was then that deputies discovered that the man was dead.

Officials identified the man as 19-year-old Casey Dakota Cagle.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk for an autopsy.

It was determined that Cagle died from a single gunshot wound.

If you have any information as it relates to the death of Casey Cagle you are asked to contact the Isle of Wight/Smithfield/Windsor Crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip to P3tips.com, select Isle of Wight County for tip submission. All tips remain confidential and callers are never asked to reveal their name or identity.