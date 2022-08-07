ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community Thursday afternoon around three o’clock.

Courtesy of Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office

Alexia Mahone is described as bi-racial with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue and yellow basketball style shorts, a blue bandana wrapped around her head and slide on gym shoes.

Courtesy of Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows of Alexia Mahone to call them at 757-357-2151.