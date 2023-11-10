ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One driver was seriously hurt after two tractor-trailers crashed Thursday night on Route 460.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. a mile west of Windsor, the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office says.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but deputies say one driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Route 460 was shut down while the sheriff’s office, fire and rescue units worked the crash.

