1 resident in critical condition following house fire in Smithfield

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person is in critical condition following a house fire in Smithfield Saturday evening.

According to the Isle of Wight Fire Rescue, crews were called to the 13500 block of Courthouse Highway in Smithfield just after 7 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire with one person trapped.

When they got to the scene, bystanders told fire crews that a bedridden occupant was inside the home and unable to exit on their own.

The occupant was removed from the home, however they sustained burn injuries and smoke inhalation. The resident was sent to a local trauma center and was listed in critical condition.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the resident’s current condition.

Two firefighters and a deputy sheriff from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office also suffered minor injuries, were transported to a local hospital, and later released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.