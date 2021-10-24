1 injured following crash involving school bus in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded to back-to-back vehicle crashes on Thursday including one involving a school bus.

According to the fire department, fire crews initially responded to the involving a school Thursday afternoon. When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing a car stuck to the side of a partially loaded school bus.

One person sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment. All of the children were safely transferred to another school bus.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

10 minutes after the initial crash, officials say they were sent to another incident involving an overturned vehicle.

At the second crash, crews found a cement mixer on its side. The driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the truck without injuries. A minor fuel leak from the incident was contained.

Carrollton Crash, Oct. 24, 2021 (Photo COurtesy – Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department)

