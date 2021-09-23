Man in critical condition after shooting at warehouse in Windsor; suspect not in custody

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say one person is in critical condition following a workplace shooting at a warehouse in Windsor Thursday.

Deputies and Windsor police responded to a report of an active shooter around 2:20 p.m. at Safco Products warehouse, 12400 Safco Way, according to an Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

They arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff’s office officials said they had identified a suspect and were attempting to make contact with him at Eagle Harbor Apartments in Carrolton as of 4:35 p.m.

