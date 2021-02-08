Isle of Wight to make decision on returning some students to in-person learning 5 days a week

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County Schools officials will make their final decision on Monday on whether to welcome back some students to in-person learning five days a week.

The district said last month it wanted pre-k through 5th graders to return to classrooms full-time starting Tuesday, Feb. 16, but it wanted to monitor coronavirus data before moving forward. The district says the decision won’t affect students on the virtual learning model for the second semester.

Current coronavirus mitigation strategies are working, the district says, with no cases linked to student-to-student, student-to-teacher or teacher-to-student spread since schools reopened in September.

If there is an outbreak, Superintendent Jim Thornton could can take certain steps such as closing an individual classroom or school and return to remote or hybrid learning.

The Isle of Wight community is still seeing record levels of coronavirus cases, but the CDC and other health leaders say in-person learning can be done safely with proper precautions are in place. However schools in the U.K. and Portugal, which had been able to safely reopen for in-person, recently switched back to all-virtual due to a more contagious coronavirus variant that’s now in the United States (and Virginia).

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that all Virginia schools will need to offer at least some form of in-person learning starting March 15.

The district is expected to make the announcement sometime on Monday. Check back for updates.