Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office captain on leave amid criminal investigation

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A captain with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is off the job tonight and at the center of a criminal investigation.

Virginia State Police told 10 On Your Side they are looking into allegations made against Capt. Julian Evans. They aren’t saying what the nature of the allegations.

The sheriff says Evans has not been arrested,but has been placed on administrative leave.

Evans is listed on the sheriff’s office’s website as operations commander.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the investigation. Stay tuned for updates on air and on WAVY.com.