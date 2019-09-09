1  of  5
Closings
College of the Albemarle- Dare County Dare County Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy VA Institute of Marine Sciences

Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office captain on leave amid criminal investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Capt. Julian Evans

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A captain with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is off the job tonight and at the center of a criminal investigation.

Virginia State Police told 10 On Your Side they are looking into allegations made against Capt. Julian Evans. They aren’t saying what the nature of the allegations.

The sheriff says Evans has not been arrested,but has been placed on administrative leave.

Evans is listed on the sheriff’s office’s website as operations commander.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the investigation. Stay tuned for updates on air and on WAVY.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10