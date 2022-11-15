ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Isle of Wight County Schools will receive $217,600 to be used for security improvements at Georgie Tyler Middle School.

The school division announced it would use the money to update classroom security door hardware and surveillance cameras.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Since the program began in 2013, the school division has received more than $900,000, which has paid for security improvements throughout the division.

Last year, the division received $231,200 for security updates at Smithfield High School, Smithfield Middle School, Windsor Elementary School and Windsor High School.

The Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in state school security equipment grants to help protect students, faculty and visitors in 431 schools in 90 school divisions, with the money being used to pay for voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses and other security enhancements.

A local match of 25% is required of most school divisions. The grant program was established by the 2013 General Assembly in the aftermath of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. In 2020, the General Assembly doubled the total annual appropriation for the grant program from $6 million to $12 million, and increased the maximum award per school division from $100,000 to $250,000. .