Isaias live updates: Tornado warnings, power outages as tropical storm heads into Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) —Tornado warnings: A tornado warning has been issued for several areas around Hampton Roads as tropical storm Isaias moves quickly north.

The eye of the tropical storm, which was around Rocky Mount, North Carolina, as of 4:30 a.m., is moving north at more than 20 mph. Watch live coverage above.

Live updates below:

5:02 a.m. — More than 42,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power across the region as tropical storm Isaias moves in. Check the power outage map here.

5 a.m. — WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson is in Suffolk to review storm damage from Isaias. Damage has been reported around the downtown and Riverview areas. The Courtland Volunteer Fire Dept. in Southampton County also reports a possible tornado touched down.

4:48 a.m. — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is closed to due current weather conditions.

4:50 a.m. — Damage has been reported across Hampton Roads from the outer bands of tropical storm Isaias, with trees down in Courtland, Suffolk, Newport News and more. The photos below are from Southampton County.

4:42 a.m. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says tree have started to fall in Yorktown and a tree is down in the 1300 block of Cook Road. A vehicle ran into the tree and crews are currently at the scene to help.

4:40 a.m. More than 17,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power across the region as tropical storm Isaias moves in. Check the power outage map here.

The following localities have issued a state of emergency:

Some city services, such as trash collection, are suspended Tuesday due to Isaias.

As far as area transportation, the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel will stay open under VDOT’s current plans.

The I-64 Express Lanes (reversible lanes) between I-264 and I-564 in Norfolk will be closed as of 8 p.m. Monday and will remain closed until high winds subside

HRT announced that ferry service between Norfolk and Portsmouth will be suspended Tuesday night beginning at 8 p.m. A bus bridge will provide service between Waterside Drive in Norfolk and Water Street in Portsmouth.

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will also stop operations at midnight Monday until hurricane conditions are over. The last ferry will leave the Scotland terminal at 11 p.m. and leave Jamestown at 11:30 p.m.

If you have plans to fly in or out of Norfolk International Airport, check on the status of the flight before you leave home.