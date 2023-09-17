ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County Parks and Recreation is introducing a new program for children with disabilities and their parents.

Picnic and Play provides parents or guardians of children with disabilities with an opportunity to come together as a support and resource group.

Children will be able to play in the park with the therapeutic recreation specialist, while their parents enjoy coffee.

The first event kicks off Sept. 23 in Nike Park at picnic shelter A, and the second event will be held on Oct. 7 in Camptown Park at the picnic tables and playground.

Both events will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.