Invest in Your Local Foodbank!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether it’s time, food, or funds — CEO Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols says whatever you have to give, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will gladly receive. Today, Nichols talked about how the pandemic continues to affect the mission of area Foodbanks, and how the community can feed the need for volunteers.

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
FoodbankOnline.org
(757) 627-6599
Social media @foodbankSEVA

