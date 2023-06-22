WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — The next Antares rocket launch to resupply the International Space Station will happen on Tuesday, August 1 from NASA Wallops.

It’s scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

NASA says the Wallops visitor center will be open for guests to view the launch, but you’ll also be able to see it as far north as New York and as south as South Carolina, weather permitting.

Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Wallops Island, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The flight facility says this one will mark 10 years since the first supply launch of the Cygnus, the spacecraft attached to the Antares rocket, to the space station. The last Antares launched back in November with science experiments and other supplies.