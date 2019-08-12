Intern Blog: Final Day

As this internship comes to an end, words can’t explain how grateful I am for this experience. it is bittersweet.

Coming in as a Digital News Intern, I can say I have fulfilled my goal of having 10 or more posts published to WAVY.

I am thankful for all of the relationships I have made with each and every person in the Digital News department, they have made me more confident in my writing and I can proudly say I have grasped AP style down.

My most memorable post has to be when I wrote about the Trans- Locker that William&Mary is offering to their students, I received a lot of feedback from family members and friends complementing my writing style and posts.

As I sit here gathering all my writing samples together to put on my Digital portfolio, I can say I am proud of myself and I see the growth this internship has had in my writing.

