Intern Blog: Experiencing Friday Night Flights

By Tamia Boyd

My first night experiencing Friday Night Flights was more than I ever imagined. Nathan and I drive to the Darling Stadium located in Hampton where we filmed the Phoebus vs. Gloucester game (10/4). While the game was going on, I watched as Nathan filmed the game. I made sure to pay attention to the shots he was getting.

Third quarter I was given the chance to film the game. I admit I was kind of nervous because it my first time handling a camera that wasn’t on a tripod. While filming I tried to be like Nathan and get a tight shot while following the ball, but it wasn’t so easy as it looked. I didn’t become discouraged though because it was only my first time.

During the game I managed to get a recording of Phoebus scoring a touchdown. I felt pretty good, but I still needed more practice. After arriving back at the station, Nathan and I went to the editing suites where he edits the videos for FNF using Avid (editing software). He showed the clippings that I managed to get, he critiqued them and told me that I needed to work on having a straighter angel. I was a little cricked but again, it was my first time handling that camera.

Nathan and I watching the content we recorded for Friday Night Flights. Phoebus vs Gloucester. (10/4)

This Friday, Nathan and I traveled to Virginia Beach to film the Maury vs. Ocean Lake game (10/11). This game I showed improvement of having a straight shot and following the ball. I too managed to get a shot of Maury scoring a touchdown. Every game I find room to improve my skills to show that I am not satisfied with being mediocre. Every game I aim to become better at filming the games. I am excited for next Friday so I can have more time practicing with the camera.