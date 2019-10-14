1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody ‘If anybody sees ‘Cupcake,’ just call her by her name’: 3-year-old Alabama girl abducted while at a birthday party

Intern Blog: Experiencing Friday Night Flights

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

By Tamia Boyd

My first night experiencing Friday Night Flights was more than I ever imagined. Nathan and I drive to the Darling Stadium located in Hampton where we filmed the Phoebus vs. Gloucester game (10/4). While the game was going on, I watched as Nathan filmed the game. I made sure to pay attention to the shots he was getting.

Third quarter I was given the chance to film the game. I admit I was kind of nervous because it my first time handling a camera that wasn’t on a tripod. While filming I tried to be like Nathan and get a tight shot while following the ball, but it wasn’t so easy as it looked. I didn’t become discouraged though because it was only my first time.

During the game I managed to get a recording of Phoebus scoring a touchdown. I felt pretty good, but I still needed more practice. After arriving back at the station, Nathan and I went to the editing suites where he edits the videos for FNF using Avid (editing software). He showed the clippings that I managed to get, he critiqued them and told me that I needed to work on having a straighter angel. I was a little cricked but again, it was my first time handling that camera.

Nathan and I watching the content we recorded for Friday Night Flights. Phoebus vs Gloucester. (10/4)

This Friday, Nathan and I traveled to Virginia Beach to film the Maury vs. Ocean Lake game (10/11). This game I showed improvement of having a straight shot and following the ball. I too managed to get a shot of Maury scoring a touchdown. Every game I find room to improve my skills to show that I am not satisfied with being mediocre. Every game I aim to become better at filming the games. I am excited for next Friday so I can have more time practicing with the camera.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories