Intern Blog #2: Making changes

After submitting my last blog post, it was clear that I should do more shadowing, along with my work in the digital section, if I want to accomplish my goals for the summer.

My time in that past two weeks has been spent shadowing the Hampton Roads Show, both in taping and in production, and shadowing news producers in the booth. I have set up my first shadowing experience with a news crew on Monday, July 8.

I have also made progress on my project. After my proposal for a website as my end-of-internship project was approved I began creating a website and am now in the early stages on putting in resume information and writing clips.

Overall, this experience has continued to be fun, but also teach me a lot about what I want out of a potential career.