Inside Out Project brings ‘Faces of Courage’ group art installation to Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is proud to be part of the Inside Out Project: Faces of Courage. It could be one of the biggest art projects in Hampton Roads.

Hundreds of large-scale black and white photos featuring our military veterans and their families will be displayed as a tribute to the military community.

Every face tells a story.

Hampton Roads was selected as it is home to one of the world’s largest military instillations.

The project begins Monday, November 1 in Virginia Beach. When complete, it will be 22 feet high and almost as long as as a football field. As you drive along the 5300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, between Witchduck and Newtown Roads, it will be hard to miss.

The Inside Out project is a creation of French artist JR, who received the 2011 TED Prize, which is awarded to someone “who knows how to capture the imaginations and make a measurable impact, a visionary and a pragmatist, a dreamer and a doer.”

The project will culminate with a ceremony on Veterans Day, November 11.

Learn more about the Inside Out Project ; Faces of Courage at USAFacesofCourage.com