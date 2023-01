CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate from the correction center on January 14.

Around 7 p.m. deputies found an inmate having a medical emergency. Staff members started life-saving measures and called paramedics.

EMS rushed Carlos Bland Jr, to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Bland was at the correctional center since November 7, 2022, on two charges of felony probation violation.