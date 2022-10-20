CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Jail early Thursday morning.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office says he held the jail staff hostage before he escaped around 5:30 a.m.

Russel Jay Heath was being held for non-violent, financial-related crimes, the sheriff’s office says. He’s about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

State and federal law enforcement assistance has been requested to help track down Heath. Those with information are asked to call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484.