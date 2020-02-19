Live Now
Inmate dies after suffering medical emergency at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency, jail officials say.

In a press release, Deputy Superintendent Lt. Colonel E. Bower says jail staff responded to the 52-year-old man just after 8:15 a.m. and administered life-saving measures, but Suffolk EMS responders pronounced the man dead.

Bower says the man had been recently booked in the jail, after originally being denied acceptance. He had been sent to Sentara Obici for medical clearance before being booked.

The man’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

Bowers says the jail and Suffolk police are investigating.

