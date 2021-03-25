Inmate charged with murder at Hampton Roads Regional Jail after death investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has been charged with the murder of a fellow inmate after a death investigation.

Officials say the inmate who died, Thomas Fludd, was found unresponsive around noon on Friday, February 19 at the jail. He was pronounced dead after medical personnel attempted to resuscitate him, officials said.

Officials didn’t say where Fludd was found or how he died, but launched an investigation.

On March 24, a warrant was served against Fludd’s fellow inmate, Shamsiddin Muhammad Abdullah. He’s been charged with first-degree murder in the case, but officials haven’t released additional information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The news comes after both the Norfolk and Chesapeake sheriffs announced they were pulling their inmates from the troubled jail, citing staffing issues and lack of safety. A former guard told 10 On Your Side that fear of getting COVID-19 was a key reason for many recently resignations from the jail.

In 2018, a U.S. Department of Justice report heavily criticized the jail’s medical and mental illness programs, saying the jail was violating civil rights under both the 8th and 14th amendments as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Five Hampton Roads cities — Hampton, Newport News, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Portsmouth — are part of the regional jail authority.