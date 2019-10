SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Bacons Castle area.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened at Colonial Trail East and Bacons Castle Trail around 4 p.m. Dispatchers said a truck and sedan were involved.

No other details were immediately available but troopers are at the scene investigating.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.