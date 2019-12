PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday morning.

According to reports, the incident happened around 10:30 Saturday morning in the 1900 block of Lasalle Avenue.

Although injures were reported, the extend of the injuries have not been released at the moment.

The incident is still under investigation

Courtesy – Deanna Bettineschi

