ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – There are injuries reported following a crash involving a school bus in Accomack County Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police confirmed.

Just after 9 a.m., a state police spokesperson alerted WAVY that troopers were at the crash scene, on Pungoteague Road just north of Boggs Road. This is in the Pungoteague area of the county.

There were children on board the bus at the time of the crash. Police confirmed there are reports of injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

There is no information what caused the crash or how many other vehicles were involved.

This is breaking news.

WAVY reported on another crash involving an Accomack County school bus in March.