York deputies believe this SUV is linked to a shooting into an occupied dwelling case.

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County are looking for information after shots were fired into an occupied home late last month.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt in the shooting, which happened on November 30 in the 100 block of Byrd Lane, just off George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.

A small white SUV was captured on video at the time, and authorities believe it may be a Chevrolet Trax.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Ref #2205460.