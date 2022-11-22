HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sticker shock at the grocery store is making it difficult for some families to have a big holiday dinner. Just as inflation hits the everyday shopper, nonprofits like food banks are also feeling the pinch.

Food bank leaders say they are planning to serve more first-time families. They say cheap items are more costly because shipping prices are high.

“Food banks are a perfect storm as far as nonprofits go because the things that impact our neighbors in need impact our work,” said Christopher Tan, Foodbank of Southeastern VA and Eastern Shore.

Despite the high cost, food banks are making it work. Volunteers and generous donors make holiday meals possible.

“This is the first year was the most bare I’ve ever seen the foodbank,” said Karen Joyner of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “The lack of donations was really sad.”

Advocates say children and senior citizens benefit the most from food banks. Karen Joyner with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank reports, 30% of the individuals they serve are children and 20% are seniors on a fixed income.

Food banks are encouraging those who can afford to give, to donate this holiday season.

