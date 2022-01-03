Inclement weather disrupts flights from Hampton Roads, Richmond

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport and Richmond International Airport have seen multiple flights canceled and delayed due to Monday’s inclement weather.

Richmond International said just after 6 a.m. that more than 30 flights there had already been canceled. The Richmond area is expected to see 4 to 7 inches of snowfall Monday.

Norfolk’s not expected to see that much snow (about 1 to 2 inches but not much sticking) but the region’s seeing wind gusts to 40 mph and heavy rain.

As of 6:45 a.m., ORF had more than 20 cancellations/delays for incoming and outgoing flights.

Flights were on-time at Newport News Williamsburg Airport, but that could change. You can view their flight times here.

