NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a person fell asleep and drove into the water at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel on Tuesday morning.

The driver was recovered and is alive, police say, and was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

A trooper found the vehicle overturned around 6 a.m. on northbound I-664 on the Suffolk side of the bridge-tunnel.

Photos released by the Suffolk Fire Department appeared to show firefighters pulling the driver from the water.

Vehicles were allowed through after about a 20-minute closure, before police closed off northbound lanes again. Drivers should take either the James River Bridge or the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel in the meantime.

