VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Justice was served for two brothers this week involved in the robbery and murder of a woman in 2021.

A plea deal possibly kept 31-year-old Michael White from serving life in prison during his sentencing on Dec. 14.

Michael was sentenced to three life-sentences plus 15 years for the murder and robbery of a woman on Dec. 13, 2021. However, his plea deal earned him a maximum of 50 years in prison.

Him and his brother, Darrius White, were involved in the death of Annie Smith after her husband and her were at a gas station at the Harris Teeter in Haygood Shopping Center. Michael had robbed Annie’s husband at gunpoint, and had walked back and forth between Michael’s vehicle and the husband’s car to demand more property several times.

Darrius then came over to demand additional property himself, and ended up shooting Annie three times in the chest.

They stole the firearm that Annie legally possessed, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The two brothers drove off in a car they stole earlier that day when the vehicle’s owner spotted it, and the two fled, leaving the car behind.

Troy Harris testified during Darrius’ trial that he’d left his car running while he ran inside his home to get something, only to find out the car was gone, and reported it missing.

Harris found his 2000 Lexus ES driving down the road and started following it. When he confronted the two young men inside, he said they simply turned the car back over to him without a fight. He had no idea that the two had just committed a robbery and murder.

Darrius was found guilty on Dec. 12 for aggravated murder, robbery causing death and use of a firearm. He is set to be sentenced on Feb. 15.