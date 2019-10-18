Impeachment inquiry heats up, fallout on Capitol Hill

The congressman leading the impeachment investigation into President Trump says the White House has now openly admitted to wrong-doing

WASHINGTON DC (NEXSTAR) — There’s fallout on Capitol Hill after the White House Chief of Staff seemed to admit to an exchange of favors with Ukraine. He later walked back his comments.

Things are getting more heated in the impeachment investigation, not only over Ukraine, but also because now the White House says the G7 Summit will be held at a resort owned by the President.

“Things have just gone from very, very bad to much, much worse,” said Representative Adam Schiff.

The congressman leading the impeachment investigation into President Trump says the White House has now openly admitted to wrong-doing after White House Chief of Staff said he knew the president withheld aid from Ukraine because he wanted an investigation into the 2016 elections.

“Did he also mention to me the corruption related to the DNC server, absolutely no question about that,” said Mick Mulvaney, White House Chief of Staff. “But that’s why we held up the money.”

Mulvaney argued that there’s nothing wrong with the president’s request, and later in the day tried to clarify his statements saying there was no quid pro quo. Republicans like House Leader Kevin McCarthy echo that.

“I watched in all those transcripts of what people have been saying in this investigation—there was no quid pro quo,” said McCarthy.

Democrats emphasized that President Trump’s request is potentially impeachable.

“A phenomenal breach of the president’s duty to defend our national security,” said Schiff.

Mulvaney also announced the United States will host the G7 Summit at a resort owned by President Trump in Florida.

“A president shouldn’t be advertising his hotel chain while conducting his business as president,” said Representative Adam Smith. “And as I say that you can’t help, well ‘yeah, of course,’ and yet here it is happening.”

Because of that, Democrats also plan to investigate whether the president is abusing the office for financial gain.