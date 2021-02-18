Ice covering some roads Thursday morning; thunder and lightning reported, flood watch in effect through Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are warning drivers to be extra careful on the roads this morning due to ice, and ask people to stay home if possible.

Multiple crashes have been reported, especially in the Williamsburg/James City County area as roads freeze over.

We are receiving reports that roads are starting to ice over and cause accidents in the area of Longhill Road and 199 at Monticello. pic.twitter.com/9PWi6KPUOZ — James City County (@JamesCityCounty) February 18, 2021

Ice was mainly limited to areas north of Hampton Roads’ 7 cities earlier Thursday, but the National Weather Service said areas from the North Carolina line northwest to Sussex County were also seeing wintry mix/ice. The Eastern Shore and some areas in Mathews County were also seeing some snow.

Hampton Roads was mostly seeing cold rain, but did have some lightning and thunder, which is rare in the winter. Jeremy Wheeler says we might have had some thundersleet in spots.

We did have some reports of lightning/thunder not that long ago. It's rare, but it does happen. Might have had some thundersleet in a few locations. Still a wintry mix to the west/northwest/north of Hampton roads. pic.twitter.com/2mObN6BLh9 — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) February 18, 2021

The entire region is under a flood watch through Friday.

Meanwhile areas in the northeast U.S. are now getting hit by severe winter weather that has left millions without power in Texas and other areas across the south.

