HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The cold snap and biting winds that has hit the Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina regions has resulted in icy roads in parts of the Outer Banks as power outages continue in parts of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina.

Dominion Energy is reporting 16,765 customers without power across its service area, including just under 3,000 in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina without power as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday as a powerful cold front moved in, bring frigid temperatures and strong winds to the region.

That is down from 17,000 customers who were without power as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Community Electric Cooperative, which services areas in Western Tidewater – Suffolk, along with Isle of Wight, Southampton, Sussex and Surry counties – is reporting 519 customers without power as of 8:15 a.m., including 213 in Suffolk and 292 in Southampton County.

Dominion said its goal is to restore nearly all remaining customers impacted by the storm by 11 p.m. Saturday. It said if a restoration project extended past 11 p.m. Saturday, Dominion said it would contact those customers.

It reported strong wind gusts that have knocked down trees and branches, mostly in areas near the coast and where there are more trees.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Steve Fundaro said it would feel like the single digits through at least 11 a.m., with cold but bright sunshine set to hold through Sunday. Temperatures are not expected to get out of the 20s Saturday, with lows overnight into Sunday morning on either side of 20 degrees throughout the region.

Temperatures dropped 41 degrees in Norfolk, from 60 to 19 degrees Thursday night into Friday night – the third-largest temperature drop in a 24-hour period for the city.

In Hampton Roads, the Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting delays due to high wind at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, with some restrictions in place for certain types of vehicles.

In Accomack County, Route 695 East is closed due to standing water as of about 7:15 a.m.

Most Hampton Roads highways are reporting clear conditions.

Due to the weather, the 10 a.m. ferry from Swan Quarter to Ocracoke and the 10:30 a.m. ferry from Cedar Island to Ocracoke in North Carolina has been canceled. Those ferries are currently suspected due to severe weather. Ferries earlier in the morning were also canceled due to severe weather, shoaling and high seas.

The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route has also suspended operations due to high winds, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

While traffic cameras in the region show largely clear roads and conditions, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers to be cautious for icy patches and slush on roads.

As of 6:30 a.m., it was reporting sand on the road near Colington Pointe, and near the Blue Crab Tavern and Billy’s Seafood, there is a large amount of ice and slush on the road. It advises people to be cautious of ice in all areas that have flooded on Colington Road.

In the Manteo, Wanchese and Manns Harbor areas, there is ice on the road near The Christmas Shop in Manteo, along with the other areas that flooded nearby.

Mashoes Road is also flooded, and there is black ice along the straightaways, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

It said the main roads through these areas are all clear and passable, though drivers may see icy conditions in some areas. It advises people to be cautious in all areas that have seen flood waters.

In the Cape Hatteras area, N.C. 12 is still open as of 6:30 a.m., but there is slush and ice in multiple places south of the Oregon Inlet Bridge on N.C. 12.

All roads are open and passable, but the Dare County Sheriff’s Office advises people to be on high alert.