‘I was in absolute shock’: Navy sailor finds missing 3-month-old outside her Norfolk apartment complex

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An infant is back home safe, after someone stole the car she was in earlier this week.

10 On Your Side tracked down the woman who found the baby.

On Wednesday, Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva after the car she was in was stolen from a Wawa in Chesapeake early Wednesday morning.

The person who stole the car left the baby outside of an apartment complex in the Little Creek area of Norfolk.

Thankfully, Petty Officer 3rd Class Devyn Drake soon arrived home after an overnight shift at Naval Station Norfolk.

As she went to check the mail, something caught her eye.

“I saw this precious little baby girl and I was in absolute shock that a baby was out here and it was starting to snow and I’m looking around, I didn’t see anyone and my instinct was to bring the baby inside of my apartment and to get her inside my apartment,” said Drake.

Police say the car was stolen around 6:30 a.m.. Drake spotted the baby about 20 minutes later and was able to get her inside. She said the baby’s cheeks were a little cold, but other than that, she was fine.

Norfolk firefighters and police responded first and took the baby to the hospital to be checked out. A few hours later, Drake saw the Amber Alert for Varrios-Dasilva and she called Chesapeake police.

Although police later found the abandoned vehicle, they are still searching for the person who stole it. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police.

