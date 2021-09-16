‘I feel like a child again’: Double Dutch group offers fun, friendship and fitness for women of all ages

CHICAGO — Jumping rope is a fun activity for the playground or the driveway,

A Chicago woman has created a way to bring back the fun of Double Dutch and other games for women of all ages.

Pamela Robinson founded 40+ Double Dutch. It is a nonprofit organization that was created in 2016 for women looking for an affordable way to get in shape and be social while reliving positive childhood memories and creating some new ones.

The organization has over 100 sub clubs in almost every major U.S. city, as well as in Canada and Israel.

In Virginia, the organization has four sub clubs – Hampton Roads, Richmond, TriCity, and Woodbridge.