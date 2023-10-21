PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — I.C. Norcom High School is celebrating 145 years, as the nation’s second oldest historically black high school.

“We are immensely proud to reach this incredible milestone of 145 years of academic excellence,” said Leah D Stith, President of I.C. Norcom Alumni Association. “This Homecoming celebration is a testament to the enduring legacy of our school and the impact it has had on generations of students and the broader community.”

Saturday morning, Greyhound fans, parents and alumni lined High Street.

“It means a lot for me, to be chosen to be a part of this program, to uphold this legacy that has a lot of history. The alumni have been coming through this weekend,” said Mac Jones, I.C. Norcom Band Director. “To see the heritage [and] to see the camaraderie with the school.”

Six-year-old Anothy Gallop said the ‘versatile 100’ band is his “favorite part!”

Fans cheered on alumni, teachers, local dance and cheer groups, car clubs and students on homecoming court.

This afternoon, the tailgating festivities will continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Followed by a candlelight service for Bob ‘the peanut man’ Triplett that will be held at 6 p.m. at Living Word Victory Center, 442 Jamestown Ave. in Portsmouth. The I.C. Norcom Alumni Association along with State Senator Louise Lucas, Mayor Glover and James and Kathleen Cullen of Olde Town Farmers Market & Care Giver. Yvette Hardy will host the Memorial.

WAVY-TV 10 photojournalist, Billy Rollins is a proud alum.