I-664 southbound lanes closed in Hampton due to crash; delays expected while State Police investigate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two southbound lanes and the entrance ramp on I-664 are closed while Virginia State Police investigate an accident occurring on Sunday night.

The call came in at about 10:09 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The crash is located at mile marker 1.2 in Hampton near Powhatan Parkway. Potential delayes are expected.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories