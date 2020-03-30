I-664 southbound lanes closed in Hampton due to crash; delays expected while State Police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two southbound lanes and the entrance ramp on I-664 are closed while Virginia State Police investigate an accident occurring on Sunday night.
The call came in at about 10:09 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
The crash is located at mile marker 1.2 in Hampton near Powhatan Parkway. Potential delayes are expected.
