NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The West Bay Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 64 East will close beginning Wednesday through mid-January to allow crews to perform construction work on Hampton Roads-Bridge Tunnel expansion project.
It will be a 24-hour, full-time closure of the on-ramp, with drivers to be detoured to the Patrol Road on-ramp to I-64 East.
The directions for the detour:
- Continue straight on W. Bay Avenue
- Turn right on Granby Street
- Continue approximately one mile
- Turn right on Patrol Road
- Turn left to the I-64 East on-ramp
Crews need to close the West Bay Avenue on-ramp to perform construction activities on the ramp.
When it reopens, drivers will use a new on-ramp to I-64 East and will see a new traffic pattern that will allow crews to continue working on widening the interstate.