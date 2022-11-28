NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The West Bay Avenue on-ramp to Interstate 64 East will close beginning Wednesday through mid-January to allow crews to perform construction work on Hampton Roads-Bridge Tunnel expansion project.

It will be a 24-hour, full-time closure of the on-ramp, with drivers to be detoured to the Patrol Road on-ramp to I-64 East.

The directions for the detour:

Continue straight on W. Bay Avenue

Turn right on Granby Street

Continue approximately one mile

Turn right on Patrol Road

Turn left to the I-64 East on-ramp

Crews need to close the West Bay Avenue on-ramp to perform construction activities on the ramp.

When it reopens, drivers will use a new on-ramp to I-64 East and will see a new traffic pattern that will allow crews to continue working on widening the interstate.