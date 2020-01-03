Lanes reopen after ‘criminal investigation’ shuts down I-64 East at Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 have reopened at Chesapeake Boulevard after being shutdown due to an “ongoing criminal investigation.”

Virginia State Police didn’t have additional details in a press release sent at 6:30 a.m., but did say there was interstate shooting Friday linked to two gunshot victims that walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital around 2:30 a.m. State Police have yet to confirm that the criminal investigation is connected to the shooting.

The roadway reopened around 7:20 a.m. after first being affected by closures before 6 a.m.

A viewer told WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson she saw four to five troopers on the side of the interstate searching the area with flashlights.

