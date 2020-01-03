Live Now
Lanes reopen after ‘criminal investigation’ shuts down I-64 East at Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 have reopened at Chesapeake Boulevard after being shutdown due to an “ongoing criminal investigation.”

Virginia State Police didn’t have additional details in a press release sent at 6:30 a.m., but did say there was interstate shooting Friday linked to two gunshot victims that walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital around 2:30 a.m. State Police have yet to confirm that the criminal investigation is connected to the shooting.

The roadway reopened around 7:20 a.m. after first being affected by closures before 6 a.m.

A viewer told WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson she saw four to five troopers on the side of the interstate searching the area with flashlights.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more details. Check back for updates on this developing news.

