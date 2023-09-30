(WAVY) — Hyundai and the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter, or CHKD, joined forced to bring hope to kids battling cancer across Hampton Roads.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Hyundai Hope on Wheels gifted the hospital a $100,000 grant. Over the years, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has raised $800,000 to invest in research, treatment and services for children battling cancer — providing hope for local families.

Photo by Walter Hildebrand Photo by Walter Hildebrand Photo by Walter Hildebrand

10 On Your Side joined families at the special Handprint ceremony on Sept. 29. Cancer patients coat their hands in paint and stamp their handprint on a Hyundai vehicle to stand the test of time. This symbolized the hands joining hands in the collective fight against pediatric cancer.