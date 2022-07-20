NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The husband of Shanita Eure-Lewis was arraigned Wednesday morning on first degree murder and firearm charges related to her disappearance.

Adrian Lewis appeared in Newport News JDR court via video. He is still in custody in Loudoun County, Virginia, where he was arrested early Tuesday morning.

There were no cameras allowed in the courtroom for Wednesday’s arraignment, but WAVY’s Andy Fox reports that Lewis said he had $800 in cash on him, which he was presumably taking to Jamaica when he was apprehended by authorities at Dulles International Airport as he prepared to board a flight.

Lewis was assigned a court-appointed attorney. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 23.

Meanwhile, law enforcement continues to search for Eure-Lewis’ body.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said that the evidence recovered in this case was enough for them to obtain warrants for Lewis’ arrest, even without a body or confession.

Eure-Lewis’ family reported her missing Sunday after she didn’t return to church as planned and then couldn’t be reached throughout the day.

The case transitioned from a missing person to a homicide investigation based on the evidence police recovered.

Chief Drew said he believes her time of death was sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox is back out gathering any new information on this case. Look for his updates on Twitter and on WAVY TV 10 throughout the day.