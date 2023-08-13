NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A husband and wife were arrested in connection to an assault that killed 45-year-old Jose Moreno.

Police were dispatched on Aug. 11 around 6:40 p.m. to the 700 block of Mariners Way for the report of a death. When officers arrived, they found Moreno deceased inside of an apartment.

50-year-old James C. Lynch and 43-year-old Kristie M. Lynch were arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

James and Kristie Lynch are currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.