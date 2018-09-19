Hurricane Florence Relief Drive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY-TV 10, WVBT-TV FOX43 and our Partners Coastal Virginia American Red Cross, The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command, Harrison’s Moving & Storage, Pembroke Mall and iHeartRadio ask you to open your hearts and donate to the 10 On Your Side HELP After #HurricaneFlorence Relief Drive this weekend at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach.

“We here in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina are no strangers to storms, so when we see our neighbors in need we want to help,” said WAVY-TV 10, WVBT-TV FOX43 News Director Mark Kurtz. “This is our chance to be on North Carolina’s side and assist them as they recover from Florence.”

10 On Your Side and Partners are working as a unified force of local businesses, non-profit agencies and media to provide some necessities to our neighbors in hurricane-ravaged North Carolina. We ask that you stop by Pembroke Mall from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and donate only personal hygiene products and baby supplies.

HOW TO HELP

We will accept the following personal hygiene and baby items:

shampoo,

conditioner,

soap,

toothbrushes,

toothpaste

deodorant

diapers,

baby wipes,

bottles and

formula

We will not accept items that are not on this list, as other relief efforts are providing.

“It is the mission of 10 On Your Side to be there for our community, to step in and step up when any need arises,” said WAVY-TV 10, WVBT-TV FOX43 President/General Manager Carol Ward. “It is critical for us to harness the power of our brand, our team and our partners for the greater good. It is our duty to help those in North Carolina. We hope our Hampton Roads community will open not only their hearts, but their wallets and make a lasting impact.”

THE SALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command is in the hardest hit areas of North Carolina now. They are providing emergency assistance to Hurricane Florence survivors and first responders in Wilmington, Jacksonville and New Bern. The supplies collected Friday and Saturday will make their way into affected communities early next week.

Additionally, you can make a secured donation to the Salvation Army at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or text STORM to 51555 and or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

“Helping survivors is in The Salvation Army’s DNA,” said Major James Allison, The Salvation Army’s Hampton Roads Area Commander. “The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command is pleased to join forces with WAVY-TV 10, WVBT-TV FOX43, iHeartRadio, the American Red Cross, Harrison’s Moving & Storage, and Pembroke Mall to provide our Hampton Roads family a platform to support survivors of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas. Together, we will provide practical support to individuals as they rebuild their lives.”

THE RED CROSS

Coastal Virginia American Red Cross is asking for monetary donations to those impacted by Hurricane Florence. You can do so now by calling 1-800 RED CROSS or visit www.redcross.org/donate. Coastal Virginia American Red Cross Executive Director Marissa Nihill said the Red Cross has also created a secure platform where people can text FLORENCE to 90999 to make a one-time $10 gift.

“We are grateful to partner with WAVY-TV 10, WVBT-TV FOX43 and the Salvation Army to engage our community in supporting our neighbors in the Carolinas and impacted areas of Hurricane Florence,” said Nihill.

HARRISON’S MOVING & STORAGE

10 On Your Side delivery partners Harrison’s Moving & Storage will provide a 53-foot semi-truck and driver to help transport items to where they are needed most. 10 On Your Side will report on the progress of collections and donations LIVE in newscasts on Friday and Saturday.

iHeartRadio partners will also be on site with DJ’s from all four radio stations promoting awareness in LIVE talkbacks on 103 JAMZ, 92.1 The Beat, MOViN 107-7 and ALT1053.

“iHeartMedia puts our listening communities first. As a national company with regional ties and local partnerships, it is our responsibility to help those when in need,” said Angel Brown, iHeartMedia Market President.