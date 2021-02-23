Hurrah Players’ ‘Black Girl Magic’ premiers Feb. 26

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This last week of Black History Month may end with a standing ovation for the Hurrah Players’ production called “Black Girl Magic.”

The performance features four young women portraying historical characters.

“Everybody, see this production. You’re going to laugh, you’re going to cry, you’re going to go away

having learned something new,” said Sharon Cook, the show’s producer/director.

New? How about the story of Claudette Colvin, the 15-year-old who staged a protest

on a segregated bus in Birmingham, 9 months before Rosa Parks

“I combined the two of them in their attempt to stand your ground, if you will,” Cook said.

And Cook’s ensemble also tells the little known story of the Birmingham church bombing that killed four little girls in 1963.

“But there was one survivor, so we focus on her. Sarah … Sarah Collins,” Cook said.

The performance lightens up with features on dancing stars in ballet and tap.

“Often times we focus on Misty Copeland. But before Misty, there was Raven Wilkinson. There’s also a tap dancer named Jeni Le Gon, who danced with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers,” Cook said. “A lot of times we believe that our history began here in the United States as slaves but we take it a step back, a step further. We even go back to African queens.”

The Hurrah Players’ “Black Girl Magic” premiers on Feb. 26, streaming online. Tickets are $15 but teachers can sign up to show their classes for free. For more information visit the Hurrah Players’ website.