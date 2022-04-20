COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — The Franklin Southampton County Fair Queens Pageant is holding a fundraiser event this weekend called “Hunks in Heels.”
The event is much like it sounds — a group of local men has agreed to dress up in heels to raise funds for the Miss Franklin/Southampton County Fair and Little Miss Scholarship Pageants.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. April 23 at the Franklin/Southampton County Fairgrounds, 25376 New Market Road in Courtland.
Admission is $10.
Tickets are on sale at:
- Jack Jr. Towing & Auto Repair
- Bobby’s Tire & Auto Care, Inc. (Armory Dr)
- Grayson and Emma’s Garden Spot
The event is not recommended for children. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority laws will be strictly enforced.
Visit the Facebook event page for more information.