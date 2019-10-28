Hundreds gather at Bethel High to remember teen killed in hit-and-run

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends are gathering at Bethel High School on Monday evening for a vigil to remember Lizmaris Caba, the 15-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday.

Caba’s mother was also injured in the crash at the intersection of Todd’s Lane and Whealton Road.

Friends of the family tell 10 On Your Side the two were walking to church when they were struck.

Hampton Police are still looking for the driver who fled the scene. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help offset the cost of funeral expenses.

If you have information in the case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Our Geena Arevalo spoke with the teen’s family and will have more on WAVY News at 10 and 11.