HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 is set to take off with Santa Claus during a flight over Hampton Roads Saturday.

The “Fleet Angels” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 are taking off with Santa Claus and his elf, Doc Lynch, Dec. 3, starting at 10 a.m. during the training flight

This will be the third time HSC-2 performs a flight with Santa.

“It is always a great day when Santa is able to fly with our pilots and aircrew during a scheduled training flight.” said Cmdr. Santico “Tico” Valenzuela, HSC-2’s commanding officer. “The ‘Fleet Angels’ team is glad to continue to assist Santa and his trusted elf, Doc Lynch, in spreading good holiday cheer to our friends and neighbors in the Hampton Roads community.”

The flight path will cover:

Norfolk Naval Base 10 a.m.

Patrick Henry Mall 10:05 a.m.

Riverpointe Shopping Ctr 10:15 a.m.

Town Point Park 10:25 a.m.

Mount Trashmore 10:35 a.m.

Cox High School 10:45 a.m.

Lesnar Bridge 10:55 a.m.

Fort Story 11:05 a.m.

VB Oceanfront 11:15 a.m.

Greenbrier Mall 11:30 a.m.

Columbia Park 11:40 a.m.

Walmart Supercenter (Suffolk) 11:50 a.m.