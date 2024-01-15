NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRWC) and its partners are shoring up recruitment efforts for training and employment in Maritime careers.

With the launch of its Waves of Opportunity campaign, the HRWC seeks to fill more than 11,000 Maritime jobs.

The HRWC established the Regional Workforce Training System for job seekers interested in maritime careers to gain training and employment in the industry. The program focuses on critical career occupations such as marine welders, electrical technicians, wind turbine technicians, sheet metal fabricators, commercial drivers, shipfitters, and other positions.

Just over a year ago, the council received an $ 11 million Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to develop a structured maritime workforce ecosystem in Hampton Roads.

Additionally, the council secured funding and support from the state, private industry partners and the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base to bolster maritime talent pipeline development efforts in the region.

The Regional Workforce Training System has forged relationships with more than 60 businesses, community-based organizations, and agencies to support recruitment, development and retention efforts.